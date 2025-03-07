Search for missing 2-year-old Oregon boy continues into 7th day

SILETZ, Ore. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The search for 2-year-old Dane Paulsen, who went missing from his Siletz, Oregon home, has entered its seventh day with no sign of the young boy.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shifted its search to the nearby Siletz River after finding evidence suggesting Paulsen may have been near the river’s edge before he disappeared.

Moments before Oregon boy reported missing

Paulsen was reported missing on March 1 after he was seen playing in his yard near milepost 21 on Siletz River Highway. However, deputies now say that Paulsen was not in his parents’ line of sight when he went missing.

The sheriff’s office said at the time of his disappearance, Paulsen was wearing a grey fuzzy hoody with ears, blue and white shoes and black pants. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Several local agencies joined the search, including law enforcement from Clackamas, Polk, and Lane counties, as well as Oregon State Police.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Jason Spano of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the search was focusing on the Siletz River, with deputies deploying drones, divers, boats and K9s.

“So far, the evidence available indicates Dane was at the river’s edge before his disappearance,” Spano said, as reported by KOIN. “Because of this, we will be focusing the majority of our ongoing resources on searching the Siletz River.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with helpful information to call 541-265-0669.

