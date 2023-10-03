‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in Poulsbo murder

POULSBO, Wash. — The search is on for two armed and dangerous suspects wanted in connection with a man’s murder in Poulsbo Tuesday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3100 block of Lincoln Road Northeast for a report of a gunshot wound.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home to find a man who was unresponsive. Deputies performed CPR until medics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

After detectives arrived and began to investigate, they identified two suspects who are believed to have known the victim.

Temporary felony arrest warrants for first-degree murder have been issued for:

Caleb R. Sloan is a white man who is 29 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Aksel J. Strom is a white man who is 26 years old, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have information about where Sloan or Strom may be, you’re asked to immediately call 911 and should not try to approach them. Tips may also be emailed to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.









©2023 Cox Media Group