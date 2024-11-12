Local

Seahawks waive starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson amid defensive struggles

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Tyrel Dodson #0 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during halftime against the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images) (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks waived starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Monday, signaling a roster shake-up for a defense that has struggled throughout the season.

Dodson, who has started all nine games, led the Seahawks with 71 tackles this season and played both middle and weak-side linebacker positions.

Dodson’s departure comes as the Seahawks (4-5) look to improve a defense ranked 26th in the NFL in rush defense, allowing an average of 139.4 yards per game, and 24th overall in total defense, giving up 357.6 yards per game.

First-year head coach Mike Macdonald, a defensive specialist who led Baltimore’s top-ranked defense last season, has faced challenges in building consistency in Seattle’s unit.

Signed in the offseason as a replacement for Bobby Wagner, Dodson initially played middle linebacker but shifted to the weak side following the team’s Oct. 23 trade for middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Dodson’s role will likely be filled by second-year player Drake Thomas or rookie Tyrice Knight.

Alongside Dodson’s release, Seattle promoted cornerback Josh Jobe to the active roster on Monday, adding depth to a defense in need of improvement as the Seahawks push for a stronger second half of the season.

