Seahawks waive starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson amid defensive struggles

The Seattle Seahawks waived starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Monday, signaling a roster shake-up for a defense that has struggled throughout the season.

Dodson, who has started all nine games, led the Seahawks with 71 tackles this season and played both middle and weak-side linebacker positions.

Dodson’s departure comes as the Seahawks (4-5) look to improve a defense ranked 26th in the NFL in rush defense, allowing an average of 139.4 yards per game, and 24th overall in total defense, giving up 357.6 yards per game.

First-year head coach Mike Macdonald, a defensive specialist who led Baltimore’s top-ranked defense last season, has faced challenges in building consistency in Seattle’s unit.

We've signed CB Josh Jobe to the active roster and waived LB Tyrel Dodson.



Read more » https://t.co/6qq1i33vsp pic.twitter.com/ekGLdIAbvj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 11, 2024

Signed in the offseason as a replacement for Bobby Wagner, Dodson initially played middle linebacker but shifted to the weak side following the team’s Oct. 23 trade for middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Dodson’s role will likely be filled by second-year player Drake Thomas or rookie Tyrice Knight.

12s! I appreciate you so much, thank you for welcoming my family and I! @seattlechildren

So happy we had to connect and change lives!

Keep it going! 🙏🏽❤️ — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) November 11, 2024

Alongside Dodson’s release, Seattle promoted cornerback Josh Jobe to the active roster on Monday, adding depth to a defense in need of improvement as the Seahawks push for a stronger second half of the season.

©2024 Cox Media Group