Seahawks super fans get tattoos to commemorate Super Bowl win

SEATTLE — The Seahawks’ Super Bowl win has sent fans into a frenzy, doing everything possible to commemorate the moment.

At Derm F-X Tattoo in Auburn, owner Cody Hart created a special promotion to mark the 60th Super Bowl. He decided to offer four different Seahawks designs, each $60 for the 60th Super Bowl.

Hart said he expected interest but was surprised by how quickly fans responded to his social media announcement.

“Overwhelmingly surprised,” Hart said. “So I made the post and three to four minutes later, we had clients say, you know what? We know we’re going to win and we’re right across the street from the shop. Can we come in and get them before the game?”

Mary Fontanero was among the clients who visited the shop to get a permanent memento on her arm. She decided to get the tattoo because of a personal milestone that coincided with the team’s achievement.

“They won the 60th Super Bowl on the same year I turned 60,” Fontanero said. “So I was like, ‘yup, I’m going to do this.’”

Hart and his clients say the tattoos that measure only four inches are about more than just the win. It’s about what the community represents, especially the strength of the 12s.

“It was important to me because it was a time that all of us, as our family, my kids, actually finally started getting into the Seahawks and it was amazing that we got to see them win,” Tara Makepeace said, as a tattoo was put on her ankle.

For long-term supporters like Ken Olson, the new ink represents a continuing tradition.

Olson visited the shop to add a second Seahawks tattoo to his arm, following one he received after a previous victory.

“So, after the first Super Bowl I got this tattoo here and now that we’ve won this Super Bowl I’ve got another one right here,” Olson said.

He described the decision as a “lifetime commitment” to the franchise.

