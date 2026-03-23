Seahawks sign Jaxon Smith-Njigba to record-breaking $168.6 million contract extension

The Seahawks have signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

ESPN reports that the deal averages $42.15 million per year and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for a wide receiver.

According to the NFL, “The $42.15 million per-year average in new money leapfrogs Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million) for the most ever for a pass catcher.”

This year, while helping lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win, JSN was named a first-team All-Pro and made his second consecutive Pro Bowl. The 24-year-old also won the 2025 AP Offensive Player of the Year award at the 15th annual NFL Honors, while setting career highs in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,793), and touchdown receptions (10). In three postseason games, he had 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba is now contractually tied to Seattle through the 2031 season. ESPN reports that the Seahawks already exercised Smith-Njigba’s fifth-year option for 2027 - worth approximately $23.9 million - last week.

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