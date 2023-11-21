Seahawks to serve up Thanksgiving dinner in Thursday tilt against rival 49ers

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will be rolling out a special Thanksgiving menu for their primetime Thursday night game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Food offerings for the tilt against their NFC West rivals will include smoked turkey legs, cranberry orange glaze tenders, a Thanksgiving-themed “Versus Dog,” ginger snap popcorn, and pumpkin spice gelato.

Turkey legs will be available during the Ticketmaster Tailgate inside the Lumen Field Event Center for the three hours before kickoff. They can also be found in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza at the north end of the stadium.

The Thanksgiving Versus Dog will be at the PNW Grille near section 113, and will include smoked turkey, gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy fired onions.

Cranberry orange glazed tenders will be served up at Big Walt’s Kitchen on the main level near section 126, and on the summit level near section 321.

Gingersnap popcorn and pumpkin spice gelato will both be available at Grab & Go stands throughout Lumen Field.

