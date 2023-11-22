Seahawks QB Geno Smith expected to play in crucial Thanksgiving matchup against 49ers

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is expected to play in Thursday night’s marquee Thanksgiving matchup against the rival San Francisco 49ers.

That’s according to head coach Pete Carroll, who also had some less encouraging news regarding star running back Kenneth Walker, who is unlikely to suit up.

Between Smith and Walker, the Seahawks’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams exacted a heavy injury toll on the team when it was all said and done. Smith was forced from the game in the third quarter after absorbing a hit from Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Drew Lock took over from there, until Smith was able to return for the team’s final drive.

Smith’s injury was later revealed as a bruise to his triceps near his elbow. He described himself as feeling “pretty sore” after the game, although the team has been optimistic about his chances of playing despite the short break between games.

Walker reportedly suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter and did not return. It’s unclear if he’ll miss any more time beyond this week, with Carroll describing Walker’s injury as “legit.”

Smith is officially listed as “questionable” to play while Walker is “doubtful.”

