Seahawks prepare as they wait for their first playoff opponent

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are closely watching the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs from the couch, as they wait to find out who they will face next weekend.

But at practice on Thursday, there were at least three referees. That’s something you’d normally only see during OTAs or a joint team practice, in the summer.

This signals, even with the bye, that Mike Macdonald is treating this week like the postseason is already here. Preparing with purpose as they wait for this weekend’s games to play out.

“Guys are getting after it,” says tight end AJ Barner. “If anything, I think it’s more competitive between the offense and defense, ’cause we’re not preparing for a team per se.”

Here is what we do know? The ‘Hawks will draw either the Packers or the 49ers. There is another possibility that they could face the winner of the Rams-Panthers game on Saturday. It will all depend on the lowest remaining seed.

And, while Barner and company didn’t face Green Bay this year, they just beat the other three teams to wrap up the regular season.

“To be honest, it’s just another opponent,” Devon Witherspoon quips confidently. “It doesn’t change anything we do. But, we know it’s hard to beat a team twice,” says the cornerback.

Cooper Kupp feels the same way.

“We’ve got a mission in front of us, and we’re attacking it,” notes the receiver. “Even though we don’t know who that is, who’s going to be put down in front of us, yet…we know that we’re going to handle this week with an intention.”

That includes getting healthy. Important task for left tackle, Charles Cross, amongst others. He’s back practicing after missing the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury.

He’s got plenty to celebrate after inking a four-year, $104.4-million extension to start the week. A lucrative deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history.

The extra rest of huge. And, his return to the lineup would go a long way next weekend.

Meanwhile, Kupp says he’ll likely be watching the Wild Card games at home with his sons. Barner claims he’s not going to watch any of the games at all. And, Witherspoon isn’t sharing his weekend plans.

“Ahhh man. I gotta keep that information between the locker room,” Witherspoon jokes.

What we do know is that, according to most sportsbooks, Seattle is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. That’s followed by their division rivals, the L.A. Rams. Then, the AFC’s #1-seed, the Denver Broncos.

Even though the players remain tight-lipped, this bye week is as much about in-house prepping as it is about scouting a potential opponent.

“This isn’t a week off,” Kupp says sternly. “It’s an opportunity to hone into some stuff. To dive in deeper. To self-scout yourself. And, look at some things that you can do better as units…but, also individually.”

As for who they could potentially draw? They split their season series with both of their NFC West rivals, San Fran and L.A. They beat the Panthers in Carolina back on Dec. 2. They also didn’t face the Packers this season.

But, the team is excited that the calendar has turned over to the second season.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to watch playoff football?” says Witherspoon. “Everybody waiting for this time of the year to come around to see who’s gonna do what. So, I’m gonna sit back and watch as well.”

The Hawks are even more excited to host their first playoff game next weekend.

“Playing up here in Seattle,” Barner boasts. “Bring on the weather. Bring on the elements. And, let’s run the rock.”

Finally, for those who are superstitious, you may have also seen a connection between a new Pope and the Seahawks’ playoff success trending online.

The franchise played in its first two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2013, during seasons that also featured a papal election. Of course, “Pope Leo XIV” took over last May.

However, rumor has it, the Pope is a Bears fan, with JD Vance gifting him a jersey. That’s a team the ‘Hawks could meet in the NFC Championship.

While some “12s” may be praying for a deep postseason run, the ‘Hawks making it back to the Super Bowl?

That’s no Hail Mary.

