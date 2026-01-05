Seahawks playoff tickets: How to score tickets for potential home games

SEATTLE — The Seahawks beat the San Fransico 49ers for the NFC West title and coveted spot in the playoffs.

The win is especially sweet for Seahawks fans looking to buy tickets, as the team will have home-field advantage going into the playoffs.

Tickets are set to go on sale Jan. 17 and Jan. 25.

They will be limited to 8 tickets per game and available only through mobile delivery.

Deposits for suits are available now.

Season ticket holders automatically opt into playoff tickets during season ticket renewal.

If you are a season ticket holder who doesn’t want to attend a playoff game, you will have to opt out.

Those who are on Pay-as-we-play ticket plans will be charged on a round-by-round basis as each game is confirmed.

Refunds will be issued for the full amount of a ticket if the game is not played or if the Seahawks don’t host the game.

You can find more information on tickets here.

Current season ticket holders can find information on playoff ticket plans here.

