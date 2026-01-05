Local

Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross has agrees to massive $104.4M extension

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seahawks Falcons Football Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) (Stew Milne/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks and standout offensive tackle Charles Cross have finalized a four-year contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The contract extension is said to be worth $104.4 million, with an $26.1M average per year.

In the deal negotiated by agent Saint Omni from Klutch Sports.

This marks the largest contract in Seahawks history for a player who wasn’t in the quarterback position.

Cross has been with the team since he was drafted in 2022. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but is still recognized as one of the top left tackles in the NFL.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read