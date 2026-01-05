Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross has agrees to massive $104.4M extension

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks and standout offensive tackle Charles Cross have finalized a four-year contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The contract extension is said to be worth $104.4 million, with an $26.1M average per year.

In the deal negotiated by agent Saint Omni from Klutch Sports.

This marks the largest contract in Seahawks history for a player who wasn’t in the quarterback position.

Cross has been with the team since he was drafted in 2022. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but is still recognized as one of the top left tackles in the NFL.

