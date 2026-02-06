Seahawks merch sells fast ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

SEATTLE — If you’re looking to snag some last-minute Seahawks merch before Sunday’s watch parties, you might want to do that before it all sells out!

Pro Image Sports Co-owner Clay Frongner tells us they are breaking store and franchise sales records left and right ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The shop even broke the franchise record for one-day sales on one of the days following the Seahawks’ NFC Championship win.

He tells us they have seen a 100% increase in sales this week compared to a normal game week in the early season.

“You think you have a size for a customer and turn around and they’re sold out, it’s excitement and mayhem in a good way,” Frongner said.

The Pro Image Sports across from Lumen Field is busy and bustling.

“We are throwing up numbers on a random weekday right now that we would normally do during a strong baseball game,” Frongner said.

“We set an all-time record on the championship game; it was a blast in here, people shoulder to shoulder and customers all around,” he said.

Beating out stores in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Denver. That means the 12s even beat out the Eagles’ fans!

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve helped where they haven’t bought something in ten years, they’ve had the same hat for a while, and now they are ready for a new one,” he added.

Those top-selling items are barely on the shelves today.

“The retro blue is popular as well as navy New Era Super Bowl hats, the 12th man flag, of course,” Frongner said.

But the big question everyone is asking is what will be available on Sunday night?

KIRO 7’s Brooke Griffin got a sneak peek at the hidden boxes of “Winner” goods, and she can confirm they are in the building and look incredible!

“We took the approach for a Seahawks win this Sunday, and we will have a lot of stuff afterwards too,” he said.

They will be open Sunday night, so as soon as the Seahawks win, you can go ahead and snag that championship merch.

©2026 Cox Media Group