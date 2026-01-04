Seahawks maintain NFC West dominance in against the 49ers

The Seahawks go into the playoffs as the best team in the NFC West after their win over the 49ers.

Hawks will also maintain homefield advantage going into the playoffs because of Saturday’s win.

They started a little rocky for the Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, with a sack close to the endzone.

However, Darnold recovered and handed off to Zach Charbonnet, who carried the ball 27 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams’ defenses held the score at 7-0.

However, both teams scored a field goal each at halftime, putting the score at 10-3.

The impressive defense from both teams continued into the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Darnold was able to thread the ball to get kicker Jason Meyers into the sweet spot for field goal range.

Meyers has been a great asset to the Seahawks’ offense this season.

However, Meyers’ performance was off tonight. He missed a field goal in the second quarter.

He missed another field goal in the 4th quarter as the game neared the 2-minute warning at 2:24 left on the clock, leaving the score 13-3.

But the Seahawks held off the 49ers 13-3.

