Seahawks introduce new OC, 24 hours after ownership sale announcement

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks introduced Brian Fleury as the team’s new offensive coordinator on Thursday.

The announcement came 24 hours after the franchise was officially put up for sale.

The coaching move occurs as the team and its fans celebrate winning Super Bowl 60 and Head Coach Mike Macdonald prepares for the upcoming season.

Fleury spent the previous seven years coaching for the San Francisco 49ers, most recently as the tight ends coach.

He expressed excitement about joining Macdonald’s coaching staff in Seattle. “Now to be sitting here next to Mike…I can’t really express it any better than that,” Fleury said during his introduction.

Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald noted that the decision to hire Fleury was based on a shared football philosophy. “His vision for and what he believes in offensively with the football team is aligned with what we want it to be,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald returned to work immediately following the team’s championship celebrations. “It’s humbling being back at your desk the day after the parade, working on our team,” he said. “So that’s where we are at right now.”

The coaching change comes as the Allen Estate begins selling the franchise, a move that has raised concerns among some fans about the team’s future in the city.

Mark Collins, a member of the Save the Seahawks fan group, shared his perspective on the potential sale. “And I can guarantee you they are not going to sell it to anybody that wouldn’t even think of moving the team,” Collins said.

Fleury is the third offensive coordinator hired by the Seahawks in three years.

When asked how he plans to navigate the transition of a new coordinator alongside an ownership change, Macdonald said he remains focused on daily operations. “I actually think it’s a little counterintuitive,” Macdonald said. “I don’t think really much changes for us at this point. So obviously, that’s going on, and we will work through it, but as of right now, nothing changes for what we do day to day.”

Both Macdonald and Fleury indicated that they intend to maintain the team’s current momentum while seeking improvements.

Fleury said the primary objective is to keep certain elements consistent while challenging the roster. “That’s going to be the goal,” Fleury said.

“To keep as much as we can the same, but I definitely think there are areas we can grow and different ways we can challenge the players.”

Macdonald emphasized that the coaching staff remains committed to their established routines despite the external news surrounding the franchise.

“I think the mentality going through the process was let’s stick to our process,” Macdonald said. The groups assisting the Allen Estate with the sale of the Seahawks have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Further details regarding the sale timeline have not been released.

