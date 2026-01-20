Seahawks host NFC Championship game on Sunday, and tickets aren’t cheap

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday — and tickets won’t come cheap.

Ticket prices ranged from $830 to a few thousand dollars as of Monday across several major ticket platforms.

It’s a dramatic increase from the last time the Seahawks reached the NFC Championship, ten years ago, when tickets were around $500, according to numbers from locally-owned Epic Seats.

James Kimmel, CEO of Epic Seats, expects ticket prices to stay consistent throughout the week.

“We’re seeing huge demand,” he said. “Tons of people asking. Tons of people wanting to go. People are messaging me nonstop.”

Kimmel expects prices could go up the day of the game, as demand peaks.

“The supply just starts to go away,” he said. “And people, they want to be in the building, they waited, and they go, ‘Okay, forget it. I’m just going to pay the $1,000.’”

Kimmel also urged fans to watch out for ticket scams.

“When the prices start getting high, people come out of the woodwork,” he said. “If it sounds too good to be true, that’s an instant red flag. If someone says, ‘Hey, I’ve got a ticket for $500’ and it’s not someone you know personally, I would be very skeptical.”

To avoid falling for ticket scams, buy directly from official sellers. If not, ensure you’ve done research on who you’re buying from. Meet in person and get the ticket before sending money. Use secure payment methods with buyer protection features too.

For those not ready to spend big on a ticket, expect watch parties at local venues across the region.

“Last week was crazy,” said Isaac Ekin, the general manager of Queen Anne Beerhall. “We hit our capacity here at 450 people, with a line around the block of like 150 people.”

Ekin said crowds showed up hours before kickoff.

“It’s just as exciting as being in the game,” he said. “It’s electric. You’ve got, every play, people cheering. There’s lights and sounds and people standing on the tables cheering beers.”

Kickoff at Lumen Field is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner of Sunday’s game will head to the Super Bowl.

