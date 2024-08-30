Seahawks finalize 53 man roster, gear up for Week 1

RENTON, Wash. — It’s been a training camp to remember as we enter the first regular season of the Mike Macdonald era.

The new head coach had to make some tough decisions in recent days along with GM John Schneider as they finalized their 53-man roster.

Entering his 15th season, Schneider said these cuts are never easy.

“Especially the players that you know put all the hard work throughout the offseason and aren’t with us right now. They know that they are welcome to come back here and be ready when they’re called upon,” Schneider said.

Some of the noticeable roster moves are at quarterback. Not that starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell were at risk of losing their spots, but not having a 3rd string QB at this point isn’t common.

QB PJ Walker was cut and didn’t make the practice squad. Schneider says PJ could return to the practice squad. Coach Macdonald was asked Thursday about some of the recent moves as well as if there was any concern some notable players cut would head elsewhere.

“Anytime you let someone go, you have to assume the risk of someone else picking them up. So, that was something we had to roll the dice on,” Macdonald said.

While it is never easy to make such a decision, both Macdonald and Schneider are confident in the guys they kept.

“What the team needs, what needs to be next, I think you kind of learn that right now on what our mentality is,” Macdonald said.

Schneider said when it comes to these decisions, both the GM and Head Coach need to be on the same page. He said Coach Macdonlad and his staff have been very communicative about what the needs of the team are.

“And that’s like putting your ego aside and just doing the right thing by the club everyday, every hour,” Schneider said.

Right now, the team is gearing up for their home opener against the Denver Broncos on September 8th. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

