Seahawks fans wait hours for a chance to win NFC Championship tickets

TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Seahawks fans gathered at the Tacoma Mall on Tuesday for a lottery drawing to win tickets to the NFC Championship game this Sunday at Lumen Field as the Seahawks take on the LA Rams for a chance to make the Super Bowl.

To enter, fans purchased a $10 Triple Jackpot scratch-off ticket, with some opting for full books worth $500 to improve their odds.

Nine winners were announced after the drawing.

Each package included two tickets and free parking for the game.

Actual Seahawks tickets typically range from $800 to over $1,000, making the lottery a popular opportunity for fans.

The event, organized by the Washington State Lottery, drew a large crowd eager to partake in the chance at winning these valuable sports tickets.

“I’d be over the moon because the last Seahawks game I attended was the Richard Sherman tip,” said excited fan Brian Locke.

Meanwhile, fellow fan Karl Beascon said it would be “fantastic” to win, and that he still wasn’t sure who he would take.

Winners do not need to be present at the Tacoma Mall to claim their prizes; however, they must notify the state lottery office by 9 p.m. to confirm their interest in the tickets.

This allows those who may not have been able to attend the drawing a chance to still participate.

Learn more about the prizes here.

The entry window for the lottery is now closed.

