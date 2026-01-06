Seahawks fans search for tickets, playoff merch

SEATTLE — .

Businesses are noting the high sales volume of Seahawks playoff merchandise, reflecting a strong sports culture in Seattle. Danny Ball, from Simply Seattle, commented on the local spirit surrounding the Seahawks, underscoring the sense of community pride that comes with playoff season.

Ball says the merchandise preparation process has started, “The box that I picked up of about 150 shirts, the box itself was warm. So that’s how fresh off the press these t-shirts are.” He added, “You can feel the community kind of coming together to rally around the Hawks. It’s a fun time to be a 12.”

For the first time, both the Seahawks and the Mariners have won their divisions in the same year, a remarkable achievement that has bolstered local enthusiasm.

The success is being reflected in increased foot traffic, with the Downtown Seattle Association reporting more than 61,000 visitors in Pioneer Square on Seahawks home game Sundays, nearly three times the average of 23,000 visitors.

DSA says, “A deep Seahawks postseason run would greatly benefit downtown Seattle. Two potential home games mean more 12s in local businesses, restaurants, hotels and, of course, throughout Pioneer Square and inside Lumen Field. The economic activity generated by fans — from gameday spending to overnight stays — delivers a meaningful boost and helps fuel the vibrancy of our city’s core. We’re thrilled the Seahawks claimed the NFC’s top seed and ensured that the road to the Super Bowl runs through downtown Seattle."

In addition to merchandise, playoff tickets are also in high demand. Current prices for the cheapest seats start around $491 each, leading to nearly $1,000 for a pair after fees.

Ball humorously mentioned the ticket hunt, saying, “We will see if somebody caves and I can scalp them at a decent price, but yeah, I will be on the hunt for tickets just like everybody else.”

Overall, businesses like Simply Seattle are celebrating a prosperous period, with Ball noting, “This has been the busiest Seahawks weekend in the history of Seattle. It’s been an absolute blast.” Fans are also expressing excitement over the team’s success. Norb Caoili, attending the game, remarked, “Now that the rest of the world is seeing what the Seahawks are about and the Seahawks brand of football, I mean it is definitely something special.” Ball emphasized the unifying effect of the team, saying, “You can feel that this team kind of brings the city together. It’s special to be a part of.”

As the playoffs continue, fans and businesses alike are eagerly anticipating the next game, confident that the excitement surrounding the Seahawks will only grow. The demand for merchandise and tickets is expected to remain high throughout the playoffs.

