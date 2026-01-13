Seahawks fans excited for divisional round against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in the divisional round of the playoffs at Lumen Field, igniting excitement among fans and season ticket holders.

The game marks a significant moment, as the Seahawks have a strong playoff record at home since 2005, with their only loss occurring during the pandemic when fans were not allowed in the stadium against the LA Rams, but are 10-0 when fans were allowed at the games.

Season ticket holders are eager to support the team, emphasizing that fan presence is crucial for home-field advantage.

“We’re back in the playoffs. The 49ers are here. This is going to be loud,” said Greg Woodfill, a Seahawks season ticket holder.

He and other fans recognize the importance of maintaining a strong home crowd, especially after experiencing several games with opposing fan takeovers this season.

“So, we’ve had some bad-looking takeovers this year. It doesn’t look good for us. We need our fans to just play along,” Woodfill said.

“We haven’t been in this position in such a long time. So man, I am just ready to go and scream our lungs out and just ahh!” said another season ticket owner, Norb Caoili

Both fans received a notification warning against posting their playoff tickets for sale, indicating that doing so could impact their renewal eligibility for next season.

The notification urged season ticket holders to ensure their tickets are given to fans who will support the Seahawks, emphasizing unity among supporters.

“They can’t make you not sell them, but if you are going to be selling your tickets like this and you’re not going to help out the team right now, then they don’t have to renew them,” Woodfill said.

“I thought ‘this is good.’ I don’t like the idea of people selling and putting their tickets up where any opposing fan can pick it up,” Caoili said.

The noise generated by the 12s is considered a vital aspect of their success, with Woodfill noting that the crowd’s energy contributes significantly to the atmosphere.

As the playoffs approach, these season ticket holders hope for an enthusiastic crowd that matches the energy of past playoff games.

“So I am hoping that we can get back to that. To where we get that home-field advantage that we used to have. That we used to be known for,” Caoili said.

The Seahawks will take on the 49ers at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17.

