Seahawks fans are ready to party: How the region is getting ready

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Dozens of fans gathered at Issaquah City Hall today for a rally to support the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the Super Bowl. The city has temporarily changed its name to 12saquah to mark the upcoming game.

The “Hawks Hype” has taken over the region as local businesses prepare for high volumes and fans finalize their viewing plans.

Local businesses in the area are bracing for a significant increase in customers. Danny Bohm, who owns Formula Brewing, said the establishment is preparing massive quantities of food to meet the demand.

“We’re going to be somewhere around 500 to 1,000 pounds of wings,” Bohm said. “Make sure there’s plenty of food. That’s like a sin. You can’t run out of food for the folks.”

While many supporters are heading to local establishments, other fans have decided to watch the championship from home.

Michael Wolfe, a Seahawks fan, said he plans to prepare burgers and nachos.

“I think most bars and other places are just going to be crazy,” he said.

For those planning to watch the game at a bar or restaurant, plan to arrive well before kickoff.

Kristin and Keith Millard, Seahawks fans who watched the NFC Championship game at a bar, said her group arrived four hours early, even with a reserved table.

The Millards are spending the Super Bowl with family at a house this time instead.

“I’m just wholly excited for it,” Keith said. “Can’t wait to see the results.”

Bohm also recommended that fans reach out to their local contacts to secure a spot.

“Come early,” Bohm said. “If you have connections, you know people. Have them put a good word or hold a seat for you.”

Fans are also encouraged to check different locations if their first choice is full, as some bars just a few blocks away from crowded areas may have available space.

Law enforcement agencies across the region are preparing for the post-game environment. The Seattle Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI patrol emphasis all day Sunday.

Police officials also requested that fans refrain from climbing the pergola in Pioneer Square, noting the structure is old and expensive to repair.

