Seahawks fan seriously injured in Bay Area Uber crash right before Super Bowl

PALO ALTO, Calif. — A Pierce County woman is in the hospital, badly injured, after a car crash during her Super Bowl trip to the Bay Area.

Andrea Cargill, a Seahawks fan from Puyallup, attended an NFL-related charity event late Saturday. Early Sunday morning, she called an Uber to get back to her hotel in Palo Alto to rest up for a watch party.

“Ironically, my first Uber cancelled on me, so I had to get another one,” said Cargill. “From what I understand, he had a stroke while he was driving, then he slammed into a van.”

Cargill says another car hit them, causing the Uber car to roll.

“I was pinned in the car and he was unconscious. The fire department had to cut us out,” said Cargill.

She says the only thing she remembers is waking up in a trauma center.

“I have some issues with my liver, broke a lot of my ribs, possibly tore my meniscus, burned my face and my neck from the airbags,” said Cargill.

She also suffered a concussion. Cargill says that’s especially tough, given she’s an advocate for CTE awareness.

She dated a former Seahawk who struggled with CTE and during her Bay Area trip, attended the first-ever Global CTE Summit.

“I obviously love the sport and want to support it as much as I can. So that’s why I’m on this crusade for CTE – to create safer hits,” said Cargill.

Cargill says she still managed to enjoy the Super Bowl – instead of making it to a watch party – she watched from her hospital bed with a friend to keep her company.

“I called it our ICU suite – so fancy, we loved it. That was the moment I needed,” said Cargill.

