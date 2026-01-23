Seahawks aren’t the only game in town: Your weekend event guide

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

All eyes are on the Seahawks this weekend, but that doesn’t mean it is the only thing going on.

Consider this your Seattle weekend event guide.

A book you can really sink your teeth into

We know there are a few different ways to enjoy a good book, like cozying up with a good blanket in your favorite spot at home or enjoying an audiobook while on the go. But here’s a new one: have you ever tried eating a book? Well, now you can at the Edible Book Festival at Third Place Commons on Saturday. This is a free, family-friendly event that puts your creativity and love of baking and reading to the test. Bakers will make edible book-themed cakes for a shot to win a prize in a variety of categories, including most punderful, most booklike, most visually appealing, and more. You are sure to find a book you can really sink your teeth into.

A busy weekend at Benaroya Hall

It’s busy at Benaroya Hall this weekend. I got the chance to meet the composer of the GameSymphonic event, which highlights the wonderful music of some of the world’s biggest video games. That’s Saturday at 8 p.m. National Geographic Live will showcase photographers, filmmamkers and adventurers, and their work. The first performance is Sunday at 2 p.m. There are also free performances from the Seattle Chamber Music Society throughout the weekend.

All things reptile at the fairgrounds

At the Washington State Fair and Events Center this weekend, you can see frogs, snakes, lizards, and more at the Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show. Bring the family along to learn about all sorts of creatures from the animal kingdom and see animals you may have never seen before. There will be interactive booths to see and even a marketplace where you can shop for rare pets, get supplies you may need for your tanks or enclosures at home, and lots more. The Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show is Saturday and Sunday.

Show off your Viking beard

The Skal Beer Hall in Ballard will be home to one of the fiercest competitions of the weekend during its 5th Annual Viking Beard Competition. This event is free to attend, beard or no beard, but the beer hall runway will be out in full force, showing off the mightiest beards in the Pacific Northwest. Competitors will not only have to show off their impressive facial hair, but also perform to music of their choice. The Beard Competition is Sunday, starting at 3:30 p.m. Don’t worry, the Seahawks game will be on, so you won’t miss any of the action.

A jam-packed sports weekend

It’s a jam-packed weekend of sports throughout the region this weekend. The main show is, of course, the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, but tickets might be a little out of your price range … so how about checking out Jet City Roller Derby on Saturday at Edmonds Community College?

There is also the Harlem Globetrotters hitting the court at Angel of the Winds on Sunday, and the Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks Friday at 7 p.m. The New Jersey Devils are in town on Sunday afternoon.

Are you heading to a Seahawks watch party this weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

