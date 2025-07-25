Seafair Torchlight Parade: Everything you need to know

SEATTLE — It’s back! The annual Seafair Torchlight Parade is Saturday, and this year, it’s getting a new route.

The route

The parade will stretch along Seattle’s new Waterfront Park. It will begin at Alaskan Way and Broad Street and end at Yesler Way by Colman Dock.

In years past, it has taken place along Fourth Avenue, beginning at Seattle Center and ending at Seneca Street.

What time is the parade?

The parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Seating

The parade is free to attend, but you can buy reserved seating. That opens at 5:30 p.m. and is first-come, first-served for ticket holders. You can purchase yours here.

Getting to the parade

If you plan to drive, here’s how Seafair organizers recommend getting to the parade:

From I-5 North, take the Madison Street/Convention Place exit. Stay straight to go onto 7th Avenue. Take the first left onto Madison Street. Turn right onto Alaskan Way. Pier 62 is on the left, adjacent to Pine Street.

From I-5 South, take exit 165A toward James Street. From the right lane, merge onto 6th Avenue. Turn right on Columbia Street. Turn right on 1st Avenue. Turn left on Madison Street. Turn right onto Alaskan Way. Pier 62 is on the left, adjacent to Pine Street.

If you’re planning to take public transit, the waterfront is easily accessible by bus, light rail, and ferry.

There’s also the FREE Waterfront shuttle that has stops along Alaskan Way, Seattle Center, Pioneer Square, the International District, and the waterfront. However, according to the Seafair website, it will stop running at 4:30 p.m.

Parking

Parking is available at Pike Place Market through one of these three entrances:

1531 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

1901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

1530 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

You can also click here for other paid parking availability here.

Accessibility & ADA

Public elevators to reach the waterfront can be found at Overlook Walk, Pike Place Market Garage, Union Street, Lenora Street, and Bell Street.

ADA accessible reserved seating is available next to the Red Zone TV grandstand bleachers at Alaskan Way and Union Street – on the east side of Alaskan Way, south of the Seattle Aquarium and across from Pier 58.

Can I watch from home?

Yes, you can! If you can’t make it to Seattle to watch the parade in person, we’ve got you covered. KIRO 7 will be airing the parade from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

