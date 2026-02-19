Seafair hosts first-ever Winter by the Water event

SEATTLE — This weekend, Seafair is hosting its first-ever Winter by the Water event.
It’ll take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the Seattle waterfront.
The festival is free to attend and invites the community to explore the waterfront through a self-guided adventure.
There will be food tastings, live entertainment, art experiences, local shopping, and an indoor evening concert.
“Winter by the Water is about showing up for Seattle — even when it’s gray — and finding connection along the waterfront,” said Emily Cantrell, President & CEO of Seafair.
Events schedule
- 11 a.m. Check in at Pier 62
- 12-4 p.m. BECU Vendor Marketplace with food, drinks and fun at Pier 66
- 1 p.m. Dope Girl Movement dance performance at Overlook Walk
- 1:15 p.m. Umbrella Uprising photo op at Overlook Walk
- 2-3 p.m. Champions of Change Pickleball Challenge at Pier 66 with Seahawks legends Michael Bennett and Doug Baldwin
- 4 p.m. Concert and After Party venue opens at Elliott Hall at Pier 66
- 5 p.m. Smokey Brights concert
- 6:30 p.m. The Talbott Brothers concert
- 8 p.m. Concerts and After Party ends
Types of tickets
To purchase your ticket, click here.
General Admission – free
- Pier activities throughout the waterfront
- Access to the Vendor Hall
- Take a selfie with Sasquatch at Miners Landing
- Photo opportunities along the reimagined waterfront
- Option to purchase a Passport on-site
Standard Passport - $25
- Access to exclusive tastings, activities, and pop-ups around the waterfront
- Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers)
- Sweepstakes entry for prizes like Alaska Airlines tickets and Seattle sports tickets *stamped passport completion required
- First 100 passports sold receive a branded umbrella
- Option to add an umbrella (+$25) and join the coordinated umbrella moment at Overlook Walk
- Option to add a Winter by the Water sweatshirt for $35.
VIP Passport (+21) - $125
- Everything included with the Standard Passport
- Winter By The Water umbrella
- Access to VIP Lines for quicker entry to select activations, the Vendor Hall, and concert
- Access to a wine tasting at Fisherman’s Restaurant at Miners Landing noon to 4 p.m.
- Salish Sea boat tour from Miners Landing (limited capacity)
- VIP Room at The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar with private wine tasting
- Reserved VIP Concert access
- Free Copperworks distillery tour and tasting
Kid’s Passport - $15
- Includes a cuddly Winter by the Water stuffed otter
- Designed for young festivalgoers
- Carousel rides at Miners Landing (limited capacity)
- Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers) *minors must be accompanied by an adult passport holder
- Sweepstakes entry not included
Concert Pass - $20
Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers)
