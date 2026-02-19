Local

Seafair hosts first-ever Winter by the Water event

By KIRO 7 News Staff
FILE PHOTO: Seattle
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — This weekend, Seafair is hosting its first-ever Winter by the Water event.

It’ll take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the Seattle waterfront.

The festival is free to attend and invites the community to explore the waterfront through a self-guided adventure.

There will be food tastings, live entertainment, art experiences, local shopping, and an indoor evening concert.

“Winter by the Water is about showing up for Seattle — even when it’s gray — and finding connection along the waterfront,” said Emily Cantrell, President & CEO of Seafair.

Events schedule

  • 11 a.m. Check in at Pier 62
  • 12-4 p.m. BECU Vendor Marketplace with food, drinks and fun at Pier 66
  • 1 p.m. Dope Girl Movement dance performance at Overlook Walk
  • 1:15 p.m. Umbrella Uprising photo op at Overlook Walk
  • 2-3 p.m. Champions of Change Pickleball Challenge at Pier 66 with Seahawks legends Michael Bennett and Doug Baldwin
  • 4 p.m. Concert and After Party venue opens at Elliott Hall at Pier 66
  • 5 p.m. Smokey Brights concert
  • 6:30 p.m. The Talbott Brothers concert
  • 8 p.m. Concerts and After Party ends

Types of tickets

To purchase your ticket, click here.

General Admission – free

  • Pier activities throughout the waterfront
  • Access to the Vendor Hall
  • Take a selfie with Sasquatch at Miners Landing
  • Photo opportunities along the reimagined waterfront
  • Option to purchase a Passport on-site

Standard Passport - $25

  • Access to exclusive tastings, activities, and pop-ups around the waterfront
  • Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers)
  • Sweepstakes entry for prizes like Alaska Airlines tickets and Seattle sports tickets *stamped passport completion required
  • First 100 passports sold receive a branded umbrella
  • Option to add an umbrella (+$25) and join the coordinated umbrella moment at Overlook Walk
  • Option to add a Winter by the Water sweatshirt for $35.

VIP Passport (+21) - $125

  • Everything included with the Standard Passport
  • Winter By The Water umbrella
  • Access to VIP Lines for quicker entry to select activations, the Vendor Hall, and concert
  • Access to a wine tasting at Fisherman’s Restaurant at Miners Landing noon to 4 p.m.
  • Salish Sea boat tour from Miners Landing (limited capacity)
  • VIP Room at The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar with private wine tasting
  • Reserved VIP Concert access
  • Free Copperworks distillery tour and tasting

Kid’s Passport - $15

  • Includes a cuddly Winter by the Water stuffed otter
  • Designed for young festivalgoers
  • Carousel rides at Miners Landing (limited capacity)
  • Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers) *minors must be accompanied by an adult passport holder
  • Sweepstakes entry not included

Concert Pass - $20

Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers)

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read