Seafair hosts first-ever Winter by the Water event

SEATTLE — This weekend, Seafair is hosting its first-ever Winter by the Water event.

It’ll take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the Seattle waterfront.

The festival is free to attend and invites the community to explore the waterfront through a self-guided adventure.

There will be food tastings, live entertainment, art experiences, local shopping, and an indoor evening concert.

“Winter by the Water is about showing up for Seattle — even when it’s gray — and finding connection along the waterfront,” said Emily Cantrell, President & CEO of Seafair.

Events schedule

11 a.m. Check in at Pier 62

12-4 p.m. BECU Vendor Marketplace with food, drinks and fun at Pier 66

1 p.m. Dope Girl Movement dance performance at Overlook Walk

1:15 p.m. Umbrella Uprising photo op at Overlook Walk

2-3 p.m. Champions of Change Pickleball Challenge at Pier 66 with Seahawks legends Michael Bennett and Doug Baldwin

4 p.m. Concert and After Party venue opens at Elliott Hall at Pier 66

5 p.m. Smokey Brights concert

6:30 p.m. The Talbott Brothers concert

8 p.m. Concerts and After Party ends

Types of tickets

To purchase your ticket, click here.

General Admission – free

Pier activities throughout the waterfront

Access to the Vendor Hall

Take a selfie with Sasquatch at Miners Landing

Photo opportunities along the reimagined waterfront

Option to purchase a Passport on-site

Standard Passport - $25

Access to exclusive tastings, activities, and pop-ups around the waterfront

Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers)

Sweepstakes entry for prizes like Alaska Airlines tickets and Seattle sports tickets *stamped passport completion required

First 100 passports sold receive a branded umbrella

Option to add an umbrella (+$25) and join the coordinated umbrella moment at Overlook Walk

Option to add a Winter by the Water sweatshirt for $35.

VIP Passport (+21) - $125

Everything included with the Standard Passport

Winter By The Water umbrella

Access to VIP Lines for quicker entry to select activations, the Vendor Hall, and concert

Access to a wine tasting at Fisherman’s Restaurant at Miners Landing noon to 4 p.m.

Salish Sea boat tour from Miners Landing (limited capacity)

VIP Room at The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar with private wine tasting

Reserved VIP Concert access

Free Copperworks distillery tour and tasting

Kid’s Passport - $15

Includes a cuddly Winter by the Water stuffed otter

Designed for young festivalgoers

Carousel rides at Miners Landing (limited capacity)

Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers) *minors must be accompanied by an adult passport holder

Sweepstakes entry not included

Concert Pass - $20

Entry to the Pier 66 concert (Smokey Brights & The Talbott Brothers)

