SEA TSA workers coming in without a paycheck, food pantry launched

SEATAC, Wash. — As the partial government shutdown moves into a fifth week, TSA workers are still going without a paycheck.

This comes as Congress still can’t agree on a budget to end the financial freeze.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, officials say TSA is operating as usual. They say wait times for travelers are averaging between 10 and 30 minutes.

But that’s only because these agents here are still showing up, even without a paycheck.

Travelers like John Montgomery say they can’t believe the TSA agents are dealing with this again.

“I feel for them, it’s horrible, they come here every day, they don’t get paid, and then they can’t get food or pay their bills or anything like that,” Montgomery said.

CBS News reports that more than 300 TSA workers have quit, and call-outs are triple the usual rate.

This is causing hours-long wait times at airports across the country.

“We are really grateful for them; they are awesome people for doing this, but I feel really bad. I get it if they’re not showing up to work,” another traveler said.

Here at SEA, security checkpoint lines are moving smoothly, for now.

Tyler Hicks and his family showed up to their airport three hours early for their flight to Arizona. He was happy to see the short lines.

“It’s what I expected from what I’ve seen, maybe even better than I expected from what I’ve seen,” Hicks said.

For those workers still showing up to their TSA jobs at SEA, the TSA Food Pantry is providing some relief. Officials tell me they are seeing dozens of workers come by every day.

They are asking people to donate nonperishable food, hygiene items, and infant supplies.

If you would like to donate, they are taking donations at the SEA Conference Center lobby on the mezzanine level above Security Checkpoint 3. You can drop off items from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The Food Lifeline Truck is also helping TSA workers feed their families. On Friday, they served 462 people.

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