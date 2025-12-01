SEA sees heavy traffic as people head home from the holiday

SEATAC, Wash. — Thanksgiving is over, but the last bit of the holiday travel rush is in full swing today.

Nearly 180,000 people are expected to go through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday.

The Thanksgiving holiday brings time with loved ones, but it also brings busy airports and packed flights.

“It’s been like three months since I got back here, so it’s been pretty nice seeing family again after a long time,” Sam Vulaono said.

“We flew home from Thailand, so we had a layover here, and it was cancelled, so we stayed the night,” Sarah Johnson said.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, almost nobody was in line at all in Checkpoint 4.

By 7 a.m., the lines were packed and the crowds pouring in.

“It doesn’t look too terrible, but it doesn’t look great. We got here early,” Jackson Engman said.

Terry Klinski tells us she specifically chose today to fly to Mexico instead of yesterday so she could avoid the travel rush.

The SEA Spot Saver slots are completely booked up for Monday, Engman saying he was hoping to snag one.

“Usually I do Spot Saver, but I couldn’t get one today. I signed up a little too late,” he said.

There are some Spot Saver slots open for later this week and reserved parking spaces open as well.

Airport officials are asking everyone to arrive early to make sure you don’t miss your flight.

