SEA sees 167,00 flyers in one day, marking busiest day of spring travel season

SEATTLE — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport says Friday marked the busiest day of the spring travel period with around 167,000 people who went through SEA.

Those estimates take into account travelers arriving, departing, and connecting through SEA, according to the Port of Seattle.

The parking garage at SEA is at 90% capacity, SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper tells KIRO 7.

With the increase in spring travel, airport officials remind travelers to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

SEA Spot Saver also lets flyers secure a spot in security checkpoint lines.

For more tips on traveling through SEA, visit portseattle.org.

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