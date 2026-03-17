SEA refuses to play Trump admin’s video blaming Democrats for shutdown

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has refused to play a video from the Trump administration that blamed Democrats for delays caused by the partial federal government shutdown.

This marks the second time in six months the airport has declined such content, according to The Seattle Times.

SEA declines Trump administration video during shutdown

A similar video, which was circulated last October by the Department of Homeland Security during the previous shutdown, was also not shown at SEA.

Like other airports nationwide, the airport cited the 1939 Hatch Act, which limits political activities by federal employees, as the reason for not airing the video.

Congress remains deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats are seeking substantial restrictions on federal immigration enforcement as a condition for approving funding.

Airport staff are under pressure across the country, particularly as severe storms affect the Eastern United States and contribute to thousands of delayed flights. At SEA, most travelers experience wait times of less than 20 minutes, with an average ranging from 14 to 16 minutes.

Only on a few occasions have waits approached 35 minutes, airport officials said.

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