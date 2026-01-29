SEA Airport completes major Gateway project

SEATAC, Wash. — A major effort to improve infrastructure and help travelers move through security faster at SEA Airport is now complete.

On Wednesday, airport leaders celebrated the completion of the $546 million SEA Gateway project after two years of construction.

The renovation gives the airport’s North Main Terminal a significant makeover, marking the completion of SEA Gateway.

The project is part of a partnership between the Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines, with the goal of creating a fresh, modern front door for the airport while streamlining the check-in process for travelers.

“It is a product that we really looked at from the curb, all the way through the checkpoint and to the gates, that is really about customer service and friendliness and flow through,” said Wendy Reiter, SEA Airport Managing Editor.

The project added more than 24,000 square feet of new office and ticket counter space on the bridge level. Changes were also specifically designed to improve the check-in experience for Alaska Airlines passengers.

“When they arrive at the airport, they have access to fast self-serve bag tagging and drop options,” said Charu Jain, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Innovation at Alaska Airlines. “They can use our iPad-based bag tag stations, that are very fast, to get their tags and then use our automated bag drops to drop their bag and validate their ID.”

Looking ahead, airport leaders said this project kicks off a year of upgrades at SEA Airport, with work expected to wrap up before the FIFA World Cup.

“We’re on track to wrap up roadway improvements and the opening of the C concourse expansion project,” said Ryan Calkins, Port of Seattle Commission President. “This means that lanes are clearing and walls are finally coming down, something we know passengers are excited about.”

©2026 Cox Media Group