SDOT: Bus Route 8 changes improve reliability with popular route

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has announced new changes to the King County Metro Route 8.

SDOT announced the changes to the route in their blog.

In order to improve travel, SDOT says it will install an eastbound bus lane between Minor and Stewart streets and add Intelligent Transportation System signs on Denny Way.

The change comes after many riders have called for changes to the route.

The route has a high ridership, seeing 7,000 riders daily.

It also runs through high-density neighborhoods, such as Capitol Hill, and along Denny Way in South Lake Union.

Route 8 has been plagued with late arrival times, particularly during rush hour times on weekdays.

SDOT hopes that these new changes will improve the reliability of the route.

