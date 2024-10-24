Scurvy making a comeback among vulnerable groups, experts urge caution

Researchers are warning that scurvy, a nutritional illness historically associated with sailors, may be making a comeback, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children with sensory issues, the elderly, and people struggling with food insecurity, according to gizmodo.com.

Scurvy, caused by a severe deficiency of vitamin C, can lead to symptoms such as skin lesions, loose teeth, and internal bleeding. If left untreated, it can be fatal.

Recent studies have shown that scurvy cases are rising in certain populations. A July 2024 study found that pediatric cases of scurvy in the U.S. tripled between 2016 and 2020.

Doctors in Canada and Australia have also reported new cases in elderly and post-surgery patients, further cautioning that scurvy is no longer just an archaic disease of the past.

Grant Hogue, a senior author of the U.S. pediatric study and a pediatric spine surgeon at Boston Children’s Hospital, noted that while scurvy remains rare, its diagnosis is increasing. “The incidence of scurvy diagnosis is increasing among children in the U.S.,” he said, adding that children with autism spectrum disorder are particularly vulnerable due to sensory issues that limit their food choices, increasing their risk of malnutrition.

People with limited access to fresh produce, such as those living in poverty or with mobility issues, are also at higher risk.

The Canadian case involved a 65-year-old woman who struggled to access fruits and vegetables due to her low income and mobility challenges.

A patient in Australia developed scurvy after bariatric surgery, which affected his nutrient absorption, and reported skipping meals due to financial struggles.

Experts agree that while scurvy is treatable with vitamin C supplements, it remains underdiagnosed.

Doctors are being urged to consider testing for vitamin C deficiency, particularly in at-risk populations.

“You would be surprised at how we are not diagnosing these patients,” said Dr. Ebubekir Daglilar, a gastrologist at West Virginia University. He emphasized the importance of early detection, as symptoms such as bleeding and poor blood coagulation can be reversed with treatment.

Though scurvy is no longer the widespread threat it once was, experts stress the need for awareness among doctors and the public, particularly as food insecurity continues to impact many communities.

