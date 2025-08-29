School zone speed cameras enforcement resumes Sept. 2 in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland is reminding residents to slow down in school zones starting Sept. 2.

Throughout the school year, cameras will enforce the 20 mile-per-hour school zone speed limit in the Finn Hill combined school zone along 84th Avenue Northeast, which serves Carl Sandburg and Henry David Thoreau elementary schools, Discovery Community School, Finn Hill Middle School, and the Environmental and Adventure School.

Cameras are also active in school zones at Lakeview Elementary, Kamiakin Middle School, and Rose Hill and John Muir elementary schools.

The automated traffic cameras are meant to protect students walkng and biking to class.

If you go over the speed limit, the camera will take a picture of your license and send a $136 ticket to the address the vehicle is registered to.

For speeds over 30, the fine increases $250 per incident.

