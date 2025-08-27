School safety as Renton students head back to class

RENTON, Wash. — Renton students are back to school today!

This school year is bringing new safety measures — both in and out of more than 20 schools in the district.

Renton school officials say safety is top of mind, and a lot of school zones will see different measures like flashing lights and cameras to make sure every child gets to school safely.

Renton parents, such as BB Santiful, who has a daughter starting 6th grade, say they hope students stay safe.

“She was pretty excited, I don’t know if I’m prepared, but she’s good to go, it’s mom and my nerves getting to us,” Santiful said.

Renton School District officials say that this year, the three high schools will have full-time school resource officers on campus.

Students say they think that is a great option.

“I definitely believe I’ll be safe, I feel like the staff really cares about our students there, so they’ll have people trying to look out for the kids and students,” a Renton High freshman said.

The rest of the schools are using key card entry, keeping doors locked, and putting in vestibules.

“Seeing the police outside is a little unsettling, but in today’s times, it is what it is, roll with it, let it go, hope she stays safe,” Santiful said.

To keep kids safe outside, there are flashing crosswalk lights, bigger beacon lights, and cameras to catch speeders.

Last year, more than 6,000 tickets were issued in seven school zones, a number police say they hope to lower.

District officials say these inside and outside safety measures will be enforced every day school is in session.

