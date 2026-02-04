School principals place a friendly wager on Super Bowl

A local principal is making a friendly wager that the Seattle Seahawks will school the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Jon Hedin from Louisa May Alcott Elementary School in Redmond is an avid Seahawks supporter.

CT Douglas Elementary School Principal Larry Wolpe, on the other hand, is a New England Patriots fanatic.

Wolpe, from Acton, Massachusetts, reached out to Hedin with an idea: losing principal must don the winning team’s colors on Monday – complete with spirited apparel.

Both principals have shared messages of good-natured competition with their school communities, encouraging students and staff to join in the fun by cheering on their favorite team, celebrating sportsmanship, and highlighting the connection between the two elementary schools.

“Our students are thrilled to see their principals get in on the action in such a positive way,” said Wolpe. “Whether it’s Patriots red, white, and blue or Seahawks blue and green in our hallways, our goal is to model friendly rivalry, unity, and pride in our school communities.”

Both schools will exchange local school and regional items, along with a “congrats” or “sorry for your loss” message after the big game. Each school will also send a book by a local author to the other.

“If the Seahawks win, Principal Wolpe will be sporting some bold blue and green next Monday. Our community is cheering loudly for the Hawks and for this coast to coast school spirit,” the Lake Washington School District shared.

