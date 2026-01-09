School bus hard stop sends 10 elementary students to hospital after car runs light in Pierce County

Ten students were taken to the hospital after a school bus made a sudden stop to avoid a sedan that ran a red light in Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened as a bus carrying 32 children in the Franklin Pierce School District was traveling to Collins Elementary School.

The bus had a green light at the intersection of East 128th Street and Waller Road when a sedan driven by a man entered the intersection against the light, deputies said.

Investigators said the sedan was at fault.

To avoid a collision, the bus driver braked hard, causing all 32 children to lurch forward.

Deputies said the students struck their heads and necks against the seats in front of them.

Ten children were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

One additional child was taken to a hospital by family members, according to the sheriff’s office.

The airbags in the sedan deployed and the driver was taken to the hospital.

The school district said it coordinated with families at the scene and sent a second bus to transport the remaining students to school.

No additional details about the condition of the injured students were released.

©2026 Cox Media Group