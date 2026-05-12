School bus carrying 40-50 kids crashes on I-5 near Northgate Way

A crash involving a school bus forced two southbound lanes of I-5 to close near Northgate Way, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

The school bus was carrying between 40 and 50 children when it crashed. No injuries were reported, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

On I-5 southbound just north of Northgate Way (MP 173) there is a collision blocking the left general purpose lane and the HOV lane. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 12, 2026

The children aboard the school bus were from the Lakewood School District.

The two closed lanes were the left general-purpose lane and the HOV lane, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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