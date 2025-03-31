‘Scary situation’: Richard Sherman says armed robbers stormed his home with family inside

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman shared photos on X of several armed men inside his Washington home during an alleged armed robbery.

House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out. pic.twitter.com/HSHPiRHuoP — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” Sherman wrote on X. “Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

The robbery occurred on March 29, according to security footage screengrabs shared by both Sherman and his wife, Ashley Moss. Sherman, a former All-Pro cornerback-turned announcer for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, just celebrated his 37th birthday on Sunday.

“People are so sh***y! Come in my house middle of the night with guns and threaten my family!!!” Moss wrote on social media. “Let me tell you .. you messed with [the] wrong one!!!”

Law enforcement representatives confirmed with TMZ that they opened an investigation into the situation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

