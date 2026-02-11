Scammers are using jail records to target families, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office warns

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a fraud alert that has already cost people thousands of dollars.

Here’s how it works: the bad guys search publicly available jail records and find someone recently arrested. Then, they go online and search for family members.

“They will reach out to a family member posing as an employee from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, telling that family member that they will offer them an electronic home monitoring program but only if money is paid immediately,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

Pierce County deputy: Law enforcement will never call demanding payment

Fraudsters can ask for as much as $2,000.

To be clear, Cappetto said no law enforcement agency will ever call with that kind of offer. It’s a scam. The caller even provides a link and instructions on how to send the money.

The caller has a sense of urgency, putting pressure on the family member to act fast to get their loved one out of jail. The speed of the transaction is the point. The scammer hopes the family member will act and send the money before thinking of the risk.

“The money will disappear very quickly, and unless they can contact their bank and stop the payment in a timely manner, these payments cannot be stopped, and the money is gone,” Cappetto said.

The scam is likely happening in other Washington counties, leaving even more people susceptible to fraud.

If this happens to you, hang up the phone and call 911.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group