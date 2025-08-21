Scammer posing as business owner reportedly convinces employees to break into ATM in Clallam County

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Two employees at a gas station in Carlsborg were allegedly found attempting to break into an ATM after they were reportedly convinced by a scammer to get the cash out, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m., Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sequim Police Officers, and a Washington State Trooper responded to a report of a possible robbery in progress at the gas station.

Two employees had reportedly been instructed by a scammer posing as the business owner to remove cash from the safe, registers, and ATM for an ‘emergency pickup,’ the sheriff’s office said in a release.

A 911 caller reported seeing two men inside the closed business, striking the ATM machine.

When deputies arrived, they found the two employees with a large amount of cash on the counter and tools used to access the ATM vault.

After an investigation, authorities say it was determined that the employees were victims of a scam.

The scam involved a caller who claimed to be the business owner and instructed the employees to download a third-party app and call back using a number he provided.

The caller then directed them to remove the cash from the ATM. When they were unable to access it, the caller instructed them to break it open, assuring them it was insured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies managed to speak directly with the scammer, who admitted to being a professional and taunted them by saying they would never be able to identify or capture him before hanging up.

Authorites say becuase of the call to 911 and the quick response by police, no money was stolen, although the ATM sustained damage from the attempted entry.

