Savannah Bananas surprise patients at Seattle Children’s

SEATTLE — Young patients and their families at Seattle Children’s Hospital got a huge surprise on Thursday.

The Savannah Bananas stopped by the hospital to visit young baseball fans before their game on Friday.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their unique brand of baseball, which they share with patience during their visit.

Players tossed some pitches and showcased some of their dance skills, including their famous “Hey Baby” dance.

The Bananas were visiting Seattle as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.

