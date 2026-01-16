San Juan County’s 32-hour work week is here to stay

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — San Juan County is Washington’s first county to adopt a 32-hour work week.

It became official in December after a two-year trial, and gives new meaning to the term “island time.”

During negotiations for the 2023-2025 labor contract, Union representatives requested increased cost-of-living adjustments and additional benefits based on hyperinflation, stagnated wages, and comparisons to other wage contracts in the region.

The county feared this wouldn’t be financially sustainable, so they put a different offer on the table: 32-hour workweeks.

During the two-year trial, there was an 18% decrease in sick calls and a 216% increase in people applying for job openings.

The county also found that 83% of its workers saw an improvement in work-life balance, and 85% of staff said that the hours factor into their decision to continue working for the county.

The switch saved taxpayers about $2 million.

