A salute to a state senator

Following the passing of Washington State Senator Bill Ramos, the Washington State Latino Democratic Caucus served him a farewell message. — Following the passing of Washington State Senator Bill Ramos, the Washington State Latino Democratic Caucus served him a farewell message online — Remembering Sen. Bill Ramos

Senator Ramos died over the weekend while walking his dog.

The Senator was elected to the state House in 2018, then elected to the state Senate in 2024. He was sworn into office just a few months ago on January 13, 2025.

Below is the full press release from the Washington State Latino Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State Latino Democratic Caucus mourns the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our beloved colleague and friend, Sen. Bill Ramos. Bill passed away Saturday night while on a trail run with his dog, Sadie — doing what he loved, in the forests he dedicated his life to protecting. Bill was a proud Latino, a tireless public servant and one of the kindest human beings you could ever meet. His passing is a profound loss not just for the 5th Legislative District, but for all of Washington — and for every person whose life he touched with his compassion, integrity and unwavering dedication to service. He carried his roots from East Oakland with pride, and he brought his full self — his culture, his values and his deep love for community — to every room he entered and every policy he brought forward.

“Bill was a champion for the underserved, who cared deeply about his community and making sure everybody’s voice was heard,” shared Rep. Lilian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo), Chair of the Latino Democratic Caucus. “I loved working with him as he was always quick to offer encouragement as Vice-Chair of the LDC as well as personally, as my friend. He came to the Legislature at a time when our community was under attack. He was unapologetically Latino, whose passion, commitment and advocacy for our community across the state was diligent and steadfast. His love for people and his belief in service will stay with us forever.”

Bill was first elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 2018, serving the 5th Legislative District from January 2019 to January 2025. In 2024, he was elected to the Washington Senate and was sworn in on Jan. 13, 2025. Before his tenure in the Legislature, Bill dedicated his life to public service across multiple sectors. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service in North Bend, where he served as director of Timber Management, Recreation and Public Services, and Ecosystem Management. Later, he served in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as a community planner and federal tribal liaison, working with 56 tribes across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska to improve access to public transportation on tribal lands. He also served on the Issaquah City Council and several of the city’s commissions, always seeking to lift up the voices of those most often left out of the process. Bill was also a small business owner who brought joy to his community through his dance studio, Dance All Night, where he taught salsa, swing and ballroom.

“Bill was a kind and joy-filled soul who uplifted those around him,” said Sen. Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle), LDC Vice Chair. “He led with humility and heart, always putting people first. He carried stories of his mom, a hairdresser in East Oakland, and wore his dad’s ties with pride on the Senate floor. Bill brought all of who he was to his public service — and that made him so special. I will miss his kindness, his laugh, his passion for life and the people he loved. His enthusiastic spirit encourages us to live our best lives every day.”

“Every time I talked to Bill, he taught me something — not just on being a better lawmaker, but on being a better person," said LDC Vice Chair Rep. Julio Cortes (D-Everett). “He exuded warmth, patience, and a bright smile that made you feel like everything would be okay. As a new legislator, I leaned on him more than he probably knew. He didn’t

just offer guidance — he led by example, with heart and humility. Bill was the kind of public servant we should all strive to be, and the kind of friend you never forget. I will miss him deeply.”

The Latino Democratic Caucus extends our deepest condolences and love to his wife, King County Council Vice Chair Sarah Perry, and the entire Ramos family. We grieve with you. Sen. Bill Ramos will be remembered for his integrity, his service and his love for people. His legacy lives on in all of us who had the honor to know him and to serve alongside him. Rest in power, Sen. Ramos.

©2025 Cox Media Group