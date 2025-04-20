WA State Senator Bill Ramos dies unexpectedly

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Washington State Senator Bill Ramos died suddenly on Saturday night, his wife, King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, announced on Facebook.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I share the news that the love of my life, Bill Ramos, passed away while on a trail run tonight,” Perry posted.

Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and friends of the Senator who represented Washington’s 5th Legislative District in Issaquah.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sen. Bill Ramos. Bill’s shocking death is difficult to process. His wife Sarah, who shares Bill’s commitment to public service and serves as a King County Councilmember, is in our thoughts and prayers. Bill and Sarah filled every room and occasion with real joy," Washington Governor Bob Ferguson posted.

“I’m just heartbroken. Bill Ramos was a dear friend, an incredible leader, and a treasured partner in serving our communities. We have lost a true champion in Washington State. My heart is with Councilmember Sarah Perry, and all who loved him. He will be deeply missed," Congresswoman Kim Schrier posted.

