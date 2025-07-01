Salt & Straw to open new scoop shop in Redmond

Salt & Straw is opening its newest scoop shop in Redmond this week.

The new storefront opens on July 5 on Redmond Way and will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The company says it’ll be hiring 20 people from the area to staff the store.

The Portland-based company was co-founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek and is known for its unconventional flavors, such as pear and blue cheese.

You can view all of their current flavors here.

Salt & Straw has a scoop shop in Vancouver and four in the Seattle area—Ballard, Capitol Hill, Totem Lake, and Redmond—with additional locations in Pike Place and Queen Anne set to open later this year.

©2025 Cox Media Group