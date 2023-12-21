Salmon Bay Village opens near Ballard Bridge to provide temporary housing for homeless

INTERBAY, Wash. — The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) is celebrating the opening of a new tiny house village in Interbay, just south of the Ballard Bridge.

Salmon Bay Village opens Thursday and will provide tiny houses along with safe parking for people living in RVs. It will serve around 40-50 people and will operate as a safe and supportive short-term shelter.

Case managers will help people make the transition from their vehicles into the new housing.

All participants will get help with applying for income support, housing navigation, employment, and healthcare, along with other services.

“The goal of Salmon Bay Village is to enable vehicle residents to leave their deteriorating and unsafe RVs and to make a successful move into permanent housing,” said Sharon Lee, LIHI Executive Director. “We are grateful to Mayor Harrell and the Seattle City Council for approving $1.9 million to implement an innovative solution for people experiencing homelessness.”

That money will go towards set-up costs, operations, and services.

A fence surrounds the village to ensure privacy and security for all residents. Outreach workers say that tiny houses are the most desired shelter option for those living in RVs.

LIHI staff will be available all day and night to manage operations and provide necessary services.

For more information visit the LIHI website.

