Safety on public transit: KIRO 7 take a ride-a-long with a public safety expert

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Cameras were rolling Tuesday, as KIRO 7 went onboard a King County Metro Bus. Our reporter was joined by Jim Fuda. He serves as a public safety expert with Crime Stoppers and is a former hostage negotiator with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuda says there are some things passengers can do to increase their safety when boarding a bus.

“The term is ‘situational awareness.’ You’re looking at the crowd when you walk past. You look for an open seat. You look for where an exit is. You look if anyone is acting strange,” says Fuda.

Fuda recommends a seat with a view…of the doors. It serves as a simple way to monitor who is getting off or on. Are they aggressive? Do they have a weapon?

On a crowded bus, Fuda believes the safest place is standing near the door. It provides a quick escape route if needed.

KIRO 7 has reported for months about the violence on King County buses. Fuda says even if things haven’t become violent, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 if someone is acting aggressive or unruly.

“We always use the term ‘there’s no harm in a false alarm’,” says Fuda.

But if things escalate, you can act, says Fuda.

“That’s your own comfort level. Maybe it’s something that’s calming words,” says Fuda. “If someone is getting assaulted, I’m probably going to say step in and say something.”

KIRO 7 reached out to King County Metro about safety on their buses.

A spokesperson wrote:

We coordinate with cities, police departments and transit security to improve the safety situation in communities and on transit. Our goal is always zero incidents and any incident - however rare - is too many. If you are ever in danger anywhere in King County, call or text 9-1-1. Texting can be an especially helpful tool in certain settings. If possible, move away from the potential threat. If you’re on board a bus at the time, also inform your bus operator or another transit employee of the situation if it’s safe for you to do so.

