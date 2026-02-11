The safety measures SPD is taking for the Seahawks parade

SEATTLE — The countdown is on for Seahawks fans across the region!

Seattle’s Super Bowl champions will roll through downtown for a victory parade expected to bring more than a million 12s from across the country.

With crowds of that size, Seattle Police are pulling out all the stops.

Security Preparations

“Very carefully, very diligently. It is an all-hands-on-deck approach. Every available officer at our disposal will be working the parade,” said Detective Eric Muñoz, public information officer for the Seattle Police Department.

The department is coordinating with multiple agencies, including King County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol, to ensure public safety throughout the celebration.

As an added layer of security, the city contracted with Meridian Rapid Defense Group to set up 700-pound steel barriers along 4th Avenue to separate crowds from traffic. The company says the barriers take the place of the large concrete barriers, trucks used as barriers and police cars.

The barriers are scheduled to go up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Transportation and Safety Tips

Police are strongly urging parade-goers to use public transportation instead of driving.

For gun owners planning to attend, authorities warn them to leave firearms at home.

“We don’t want anybody to have their guns stolen, and of course, we don’t want those stolen guns used in any other crimes by something that’s very, very preventable,” Muñoz said.

What to Expect

Although the security aspect is covered, police want fans to focus on celebrating responsibly.

“Just find a police officer if you need any type of assistance, whether it’s medical or crime related. We are here for you,” Muñoz said.

Officials are emphasizing: get to downtown early. With over a million people expected, space will fill up fast.

