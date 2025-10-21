Local

Rush expands ‘Fifty Something Tour’ to 17 cities including Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Rush has added 17 cities to its Fifty Something Tour — including a stop in Seattle.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees made the announcement on Monday, the initial 7 stops in the U.S. and Canada sold out.

“We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are,” the band shared in a video.

Rush will play Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 10, 2026.

There will be two presale opportunities:

Citi: Cardmembers will have access to presale beginning Friday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Artist Presale: Fans can sign up on Ticketmaster’s website. That begins on Monday, October 27 at 12:00 p.m.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 31st at 12:00 p.m.

Rush is also offering an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show:

For VIP: https://www.wearesuper.co/rushvip

For Travel: https://www.wearesuper.co/rushtravel

Here’s a look at all the stops on Rush’s tour:

  • Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 7
  • Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 9
  • Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 11
  • Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 13
  • Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes: June 18
  • Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 24
  • Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 26
  • Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 28
  • Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 30
  • Chicago at United Center: July 16
  • Chicago at United Center: July 18
  • Chicago at United Center: July 20
  • Chicago at United Center: July 22
  • New York at Madison Square Garden: July 28
  • New York at Madison Square Garden: July 30
  • New York at Madison Square Garden: August 1
  • New York at Madison Square Garden: August 3
  • Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 7
  • Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 9
  • Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 11
  • Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 13
  • Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena: August 21
  • Detroit at Little Caesars Arena: August 26
  • Montreal at Bell Centre: September 2
  • Boston at TD Garden: September 12
  • Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 17
  • Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 19
  • San Antonio at Frost Bank Center: September 23
  • Denver at Ball Arena: October 5
  • Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena: October 10
  • San Jose at SAP Center: October 15
  • Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena: October 25
  • Uncasville at Mohegan Sun Arena: October 30
  • Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live: November 5
  • Tampa at Benchmark International Arena: November 9
  • Charlotte at Spectrum Center: November 20
  • Atlanta at State Farm Arena: November 25
  • Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena: December 1
  • Edmonton at Rogers Place: December 10
  • Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena: December 15

