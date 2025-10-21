Rush expands ‘Fifty Something Tour’ to 17 cities including Seattle

Rush has added 17 cities to its Fifty Something Tour — including a stop in Seattle.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees made the announcement on Monday, the initial 7 stops in the U.S. and Canada sold out.

“We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are,” the band shared in a video.

Rush will play Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 10, 2026.

There will be two presale opportunities:

Citi: Cardmembers will have access to presale beginning Friday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Artist Presale: Fans can sign up on Ticketmaster’s website. That begins on Monday, October 27 at 12:00 p.m.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 31st at 12:00 p.m.

Rush is also offering an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show:

For VIP: https://www.wearesuper.co/rushvip

For Travel: https://www.wearesuper.co/rushtravel

Here’s a look at all the stops on Rush’s tour:

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 7

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 9

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 11

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 13

Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes: June 18

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 24

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 26

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 28

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 30

Chicago at United Center: July 16

Chicago at United Center: July 18

Chicago at United Center: July 20

Chicago at United Center: July 22

New York at Madison Square Garden: July 28

New York at Madison Square Garden: July 30

New York at Madison Square Garden: August 1

New York at Madison Square Garden: August 3

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 7

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 9

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 11

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 13

Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena: August 21

Detroit at Little Caesars Arena: August 26

Montreal at Bell Centre: September 2

Boston at TD Garden: September 12

Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 17

Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 19

San Antonio at Frost Bank Center: September 23

Denver at Ball Arena: October 5

Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena: October 10

San Jose at SAP Center: October 15

Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena: October 25

Uncasville at Mohegan Sun Arena: October 30

Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live: November 5

Tampa at Benchmark International Arena: November 9

Charlotte at Spectrum Center: November 20

Atlanta at State Farm Arena: November 25

Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena: December 1

Edmonton at Rogers Place: December 10

Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena: December 15

