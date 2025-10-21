Rush expands ‘Fifty Something Tour’ to 17 cities including Seattle

Rush has added 17 cities to its Fifty Something Tour — including a stop in Seattle.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees made the announcement on Monday, the initial 7 stops in the U.S. and Canada sold out.
“We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are,” the band shared in a video.
Rush will play Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 10, 2026.
There will be two presale opportunities:
Citi: Cardmembers will have access to presale beginning Friday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Artist Presale: Fans can sign up on Ticketmaster’s website. That begins on Monday, October 27 at 12:00 p.m.
General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 31st at 12:00 p.m.
Rush is also offering an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show:
For VIP: https://www.wearesuper.co/rushvip
For Travel: https://www.wearesuper.co/rushtravel
Here’s a look at all the stops on Rush’s tour:
- Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 7
- Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 9
- Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 11
- Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 13
- Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes: June 18
- Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 24
- Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 26
- Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 28
- Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 30
- Chicago at United Center: July 16
- Chicago at United Center: July 18
- Chicago at United Center: July 20
- Chicago at United Center: July 22
- New York at Madison Square Garden: July 28
- New York at Madison Square Garden: July 30
- New York at Madison Square Garden: August 1
- New York at Madison Square Garden: August 3
- Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 7
- Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 9
- Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 11
- Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 13
- Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena: August 21
- Detroit at Little Caesars Arena: August 26
- Montreal at Bell Centre: September 2
- Boston at TD Garden: September 12
- Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 17
- Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 19
- San Antonio at Frost Bank Center: September 23
- Denver at Ball Arena: October 5
- Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena: October 10
- San Jose at SAP Center: October 15
- Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena: October 25
- Uncasville at Mohegan Sun Arena: October 30
- Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live: November 5
- Tampa at Benchmark International Arena: November 9
- Charlotte at Spectrum Center: November 20
- Atlanta at State Farm Arena: November 25
- Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena: December 1
- Edmonton at Rogers Place: December 10
- Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena: December 15
