Runner re-unites with Spokane fire fighters who saved her life

In May, Christie Boss was on a run with friends in northern Idaho when she experienced a serious fall, breaking her femur.

Stranded on the side of a mountain in North Idaho with a broken leg, Boss’s fate was left in the hands of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit, a team in the Spokane Valley Fire Department that conducts air rescues with a helicopter.

Spokane Valley Firefighter and Helicopter Rescue Medic Sam Schuster, along with the Rescue 3 crew, responded to her call and were able to take her safely to a hospital.

This week Boss stopped by the station to thank the team she says saved her life.

“I would not have been able to get out without them.”

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