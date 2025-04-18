Ruffled feathers: Bald eagle lands on highway, causes backup in Puyallup

A bald eagle ruffled some feathers Friday during the morning commute when it landed on State Route 512 in Puyallup.

The bird caused about a two-mile backup while it sat for several minutes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted a picture of the bird, sitting alone in the road.

They say it didn’t appear to be hurt.

Viewers sent KIRO 7 video of drivers carefully and slowly swerving to avoid the bird.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol stopped behind the eagle to protect it and the bird eventually flew off.

That one time a bald eagle landed on SR 512 in Puyallup. In the lane. While people are going freeway speeds. @wastatepatrol safely got the uninjured bird out of the way. 👏🦅👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uclWhC1ni4 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) April 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group