Ruffled feathers: Bald eagle lands on highway, causes backup in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A bald eagle ruffled some feathers Friday during the morning commute when it landed on State Route 512 in Puyallup.

The bird caused about a two-mile backup while it sat for several minutes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted a picture of the bird, sitting alone in the road.

They say it didn’t appear to be hurt.

Viewers sent KIRO 7 video of drivers carefully and slowly swerving to avoid the bird.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol stopped behind the eagle to protect it and the bird eventually flew off.

