Ross the latest chain to move out of downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Ross Dress for Less is the latest chain closing its downtown Seattle location, The Seattle Times reported Monday.

According to a sign on the door, the store will close on January 16. The media outlet noted the retail space has been listed for sale since December 17.

Ross has joined other major brands, including The North Face, Vans, Saks, and Nike, in leaving the downtown area. Many businesses had to close their doors due to a lack of customers during the pandemic.

However, downtown traffic is now picking up, with more than 2.7 million people visiting the downtown area in November, according toThe Seattle Times, citing the Downtown Seattle Association.

Downtown Seattle retail shifts

Barnes & Noble announced it is opening a new flagship store in downtown Seattle. The new store is part of a massive expansion effort that will open 60 new locations in the U.S. in 2026. The new location will be at 520 Pike Street and will be the first downtown Barnes & Noble store since the Pacific Place location closed in 2020.

“Barnes & Noble is enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its local booksellers has proven so successful,” the bookstore chain said in a statement.

Also, Nordstrom Rack is relocating from Westlake Center to Pine Street. The new space will occupy the former Forever 21 building, situated near Nordstrom’s flagship store.

The store will be three floors and cover more than 38,000 square feet, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group